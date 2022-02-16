Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, February 15

Four candidates are eager to make their poll debut by contesting their maiden Assembly elections from Patiala Rural.

Locked in a tough battle are Cabinet minister and sitting MLA Brahm Mohindra’s son Mohit Mohindra, incumbent Mayor Sanjiv Sharma Bittu of the Punjab Lok Congress, former SAD councillor Jaspal Singh Bittu Chatha and eye specialist Dr Balbir Singh fielded by the AAP.

Anti-incumbency and civic amenities are the key issue in this constituency. “This time, we will vote only for someone who stays here and is approachable,” say residents.

Almost all candidates are facing tough questions over poor development in the constituency for the past over 20 years. Reacting on the issues, Mohit says their government had ensured ample funds for the constituency and his father was instrumental in getting many projects. One of the youngest politicians in the polls, Mohit is fighting on the Congress ticket from Patiala Rural, where his father is the sitting MLA. Thirtyone-year-old Mohit says he always wanted to carry forward his father’s dream of nurturing his constituency.

AAP’s Dr Balbir says he will always remain the common man’s leader, rather than a politician. “Patiala Rural people will dethrone the Congress. When I visit the villages and urban areas, people tell me how they have felt ignored for over a decade. They are ready to teach a lesson to the traditional parties,” he adds.

“A visit to any village is enough to show the kind of development that has happened. I am getting ample support and people are eager for a change,” he says.

SAD’s Jaspal Singh Chatha is banking on the “good work” done by the party in Punjab during its 10-year rule. He is visiting the constituency telling people not to vote for the Congress and instead try the SAD-BSP alliance. “We will ensure more employment opportunities for our youth,” he says. Facing stiff competition, incumbent Mayor Sanjiv Bittu, who is contesting on the PLC ticket after switching sides from the Congress, is riding on the BJP vote bank in addition to the charisma of Capt Amarinder Singh. He has been urging people to vote for him as the BJP at the Centre will ensure ample funds for the state and the constituency.