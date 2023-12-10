Four from Mohali AFPI become Army officers, tally 145 in 12 yrs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

Four cadets of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, (AFPI), Mohali, were commissioned into the Army as officers from the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun on Saturday.

This brings to 145 the number of AFPI cadets who have been commissioned as officers into the Indian Armed Forces since the inception of this institute in 2011.

The four AFPI cadets — Swastik Sharma, Sarbjot Singh, Divesh Thakur and Govind Gupta — were among the 20 from Punjab who became Lieutenants today.

In the Autumn Term-2023, comprising the 153rd Regular Course and 136th Technical Graduate Course, Punjab ranked seventh amongst all states in terms of officers commissioned. Twenty-two cadets from Haryana and 14 from Himachal Pradesh were commissioned as officers today.

The passing out parade was reviewed by General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff, Sri Lanka, and comprised 372 cadets, including 29 from 12 friendly foreign countries.

Congratulating the newly commissioned officers, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora wished them the very best in service. Major General Ajay H Chauhan (retd), Director AFPI, called upon the cadets to be worthwhile sons and true soldiers of the nation.

