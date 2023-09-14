 Four from Punjab, Haryana stranded in flood-hit Libya evacuated by Indian Embassy in Tripoli : The Tribune India

More than 6,000 people have lost their lives due to heavy flooding that caused massive devastation across Libya

ANI

Tripoli, September 14

Four Indians stranded in Libya have been evacuated by the Indian Embassy in Tripoli.

The four Indians from Punjab, Haryana, were on Thursday seen off at the Benina Airport by the embassy’s local representative Tabassum Mansoor.

Four stranded Indians from Punjab and Haryana being seen off by Embassy’s local representative Tabassum Mansoor at Benina Airport on September 14, the Indian Embassy in Tunisia and Libya wrote on ‘X’, formerly Twitter on Thursday.

More than 6,000 people have lost their lives due to heavy flooding that caused massive devastation across Libya, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The death toll was revised on Wednesday morning local time, according to health ministry undersecretary of the Unity Government inTripoli, Saadeddin Abdul Wakil.

According to workers, mortuaries are overflowing in hospitals that are still closed despite the pressing need to treat disaster survivors. As per Egypt’s emigration ministry, the government buried 87 Egyptian victims who died in Libya.

Authorities fear 10,000 more people remain missing, maybe swept out to sea or buried beneath rubble strewn over the metropolis that formerly housed over 100,000 people.

The flooding in Derna has displaced over 30,000 people, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Libya. The extensive damage to the region’s infrastructure has rendered some affected areas inaccessible to humanitarian organisations, CNN reported. Only two of the seven entry points to Derna are presently open.

Officials are digging amid mountains of wreckage for survivors and bodies in order to honour Islamic traditions that the dead should be buried within three days, according to CNN.

Storm Daniel’s devastation has made it considerably more difficult for rescuers to remove roads and debris in order to find survivors. The storm disrupted communications, complicating rescue attempts and raising concern among family members living outside Libya who are waiting for word on missing loved ones.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed his condolences for those killed in the devastating floods in Libya.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the heavy floods in Libya. Our sympathies are with the families of the victims and with all those affected by the calamity. Express our solidarity with the people of Libyain this difficult time, posted Jaishankar on X.

Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama has also prayed for the families who have lost their lives in the floods in Libya.

