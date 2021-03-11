Four gangsters lodged in Nabha, Faridkot prisons ran arms racket

Aman Sood

Patiala, April 26

The recent revelation surrounding a gangster lodged in the Nabha jail supplying illegal firearms to criminals from behind bars has opened up a can of worms for the police.

The grilling of four gangsters, lodged in the Faridkot and Nabha prisons and running “illegal weapons” trade in the state by providing “weapons on demand” to various Punjab-based gangsters, has led to the recovery of 22 semi-automatic pistols so far. This is one of the biggest hauls in recent times. As many as 11 accused, who were supplying the arms to gangsters, have also been arrested.

Initial probe suggests these gangsters made 100 per cent profit on weapons by taking orders sitting inside prisons and ensuring procurement and further supply of weapons to those outside.

“Mobile phones have come in handy for them as they continue to run illegal operations from the secure jails of the state,” said Patiala SP (Investigation) Mehtab Singh.

In a month-long operation, gangsters Rajiv Raja, lodged in the Nabha jail, Akash, an accused in a drone case and lodged inside the Faridkot jail, Darshan Singh, involved in the murder of two ASIs in Jagraon, and Ricky Ajnaud, lodged in Faridkot jail, allegedly confessed to supplying weapons to Punjab-based gangsters after being brought on production warrant.

“While Raja and Darshan ran the nexus from the Nabha jail, the other two were supplying arms through aides while sitting inside the Faridkot jail,” said the SP (Investigation).

Patiala CIA incharge Shaminder Singh, who led the operation, said the jailed gangsters were in touch with their accomplices through mobile phones. “Raja was instrumental in selling 10 such weapons recently and we have recovered almost all. Anyone in touch with these gangsters and requiring a weapon would be informed.”

Sources say a majority of the illegal weapons are of .32 or .30 calibre, as their bullets were easily available in the market. “The jailed gangsters would call their accomplices, who would source the weapons from Madhya Pradesh or were supplied with the same in the state. Another aide would hand it over to the client,” said a source.

The case was investigated after three 22-year-old youths, including Tarun Kumar of Patiala; Jasdeep Singh of a Patiala village; and Sukhwinder Singh of SBS Nagar, were arrested last week. Five automatic pistols and 20 bullets were allegedly recovered from them.

Linked to aides via mobile phones Mobile phones have come in handy for them as they continue to run illegal ops from the secure state jails. — Mehtab Singh, Patiala SP (Investigation)

#punjab gangsters