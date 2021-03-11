Four hurt in Patiala clash, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders inquiry

Tribune News Service

Patiala/Chandigarh, April 29

Four persons, including two police personnel, were injured when members of two groups clashed over a protest here this afternoon. The administration imposed a night curfew in the district.

No permission given We had not given permission to either of the groups to carry out any march. Force was used to bring the situation under control. Dr Nanak Singh, Patiala SSP Triggered by rumours The situation escalated due to rumours. However, we got things under control swiftly. Additional force has been called in to maintain peace. Rakesh Aggarwal, Patiala IG

Following the incident, CM Bhagwant Mann ordered an inquiry into the clash and directed the police top brass to ensure the culprits behind the incident were punished.

A week ago, Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) state working president Harish Singla had announced an “anti-Khalistan march” in the city, which was opposed by some Sikh hardliners. The police had asked both sides not to carry out any march.

Amid rumours, some Sikh hardliners today reached Kali Mata Mandir and both groups pelted each other with stones. Some protesters were seen brandishing swords. In the melee, some Sikh hardliners tried to enter the temple premises, where an unidentified person opened fire, injuring one of the protesters.

SSP Dr Nanak Singh, who was present at the temple gate, ordered firing into the air to disperse the protesters. Timely action averted the situation from getting out of hand, said eyewitnesses.

Following the clash, Sikh hardliners reached the Fountain Chowk and blocked traffic. They raised slogans and demanded police action against the other side. The Sikh hardliners belonged to various organisations, including the Shiromani Panthak Akal Sahai, Faridkot; Youth Akal; and Damdami Taksal Jatha, Rajpura. Baba Bakshish, a hardliner, was among those present.

DC Sakshi Sawhney said: “Peace and harmony is central to all our religions ethos. The administration appeals to all brothers and sisters of Patiala and Punjab to continue to maintain peace.”

In the evening, the DC imposed curfew from 7 pm to 6 am on April 30.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Chandigarh, the CM directed the DGP to closely monitor the situation and keep him updated. He said anti-national forces would be crushed with a heavy hand.

Singla, who had announced the protest, said: “I condemn the incident. Police should arrest the accused at the earliest.” He said he tried to take out a march, but was stopped by the police. “I am protesting against those who are destroying the country,” he said. He was later detained by the police. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 307, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Collapse of law & order: Oppn

The Congress, SAD and the BJP on Friday trained guns at the AAP government over the Patiala clash, saying there was a complete collapse of law and order in the state

PCC chief Raja Warring condemned the violence and urged people to maintain calm. BJP’s Manoranjan Kalia said the incident was the result of ‘sheer inexperience’ of the AAP govt

Govt failed to take timely action: SGPC

Terming the Patiala clash as the govt failure to take timely action, SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami said the police ignored the root cause of the incident, which led to a huge protest

He said some people had been constantly trying to disturb peace in Punjab and make the atmosphere tense, but the state government was not sincere in tackling them

