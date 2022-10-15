Four lives snuffed out in 3 mishaps

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 14

Four persons were killed in three mishaps on the NH-62 today. A couple was killed in an accident on the highway this afternoon when a speeding car reportedly hit their motorcycle.

The car owner fled. The deceased have been identified as Chander Singh (45) and his wife Rajinder Kaur (42) of Nirvana village. A case has been registered against the car driver.

On the same highway, a speeding car collided with a canal culvert near Bhagwangarh village. An elderly man in the car died on the spot. His wife and son, a BSF soldier, were injured in the mishap. The deceased has been identified as Joginder Singh (63) of Kesarisinghpur. The car was being driven by his son Gurdeep Singh, who along with his mother was taken to the Sriganganagar Civil Hospital.

In another incident, a five-year-old boy, Sahil, died after being hit by a bus on the highway. He was crossing the highway near Baramsar village.

A pickup driver, Sonu Acharya (29), who had parked his vehicle on the roadside, died when a truck reportedly rammed into it. Acharya was standing near the pickup when he was hit by the truck and died on the spot. The police said on the basis of a report given by the victim’s elder brother, Labh Chand Acharya, a case had been registered against truck driver Sunil Meghwal of Haripura.