Four members of Lahoria-Gounder gang planning ‘targeted killings’ held

Jalandhar, March 30
In a late-night operation in Abadpura area near Model Town here on Thursday, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehended four gangsters having links with the Prema Lahoria and Vicky Gounder gang. There was some cross-firing, resulting in the seizure of six pistols from the suspects.
During the operation, one of the accused sustained injuries when he attempted to flee by jumping from the terrace, resulting in a fractured leg.
In a post on ‘X’, DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “The police averted ‘planned targeted killings’ with the arrest of four people who are allegedly members of the Prema Lahoria-Vicky Gounder gang after an encounter.”
Giving details at a press conference today, CP Swapan Sharma said they had got a tip-off that the gangsters were planning something big in the city. Acting on this input, a CIA staff team intercepted the suspects while they were allegedly plotting their next move in an SUV in Abadpura.
Those arrested have been identified as Naveen Saini, Neeraj Kapoor, Kishan Bali and Vinod Joshi, all residents of Jalandhar. CP Sharma said they were involved in numerous criminal activities.
During the operation, six .32-bore pistols and 26 cartridges were seized. Naveen and Neeraj are facing 21 and six cases, respectively, across Jalandhar, Mohali, Patiala, and Hoshiarpur, whereas no criminal background of the other two gangsters has been found.
An FIR has been lodged against the accused. When asked about details of contract killings, CP Sharma declined to divulge details in this regard, citing security concerns. However, he confirmed that the suspects were actively conducting recce and were staying at a friend’s house in Abadpura area to execute their plan.
