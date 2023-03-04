 Four new medical colleges to come up in state:Governor : The Tribune India

BUDGET SESSION

Four new medical colleges to come up in state:Governor

CM Bhagwant Mann and others during the Budget session in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

The government will set up four new medical colleges at Mastuana Sahib (Sangrur), Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Malerkotla, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said in his address on the opening day of the Budget session here today.

He said there would be 100 MBBS seats at the Mastuana Sahib college. Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur institutes would be developed with the assistance of the Centre while the college in Malerkotla would be set up under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram. Seats at Government Medical College, Amritsar, and Government Medical College, Patiala, had been increased from 150 to 200, the Governor said.

504 Aam aadmi clinics opened to provide quality health services

  • Medical colleges to come up at Mastuana Sahib (Sangrur), Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur & Malerkotla
  • A total of 26,797 appointment letters have been issued to eligible candidates
  • 504 Aam Aadmi Clinics opened in the state to provide quality health services to people
  • 117 government senior secondary schools to be transformed into ‘schools of eminence’
  • 300 units of electricity free of cost on monthly basis to domestic consumers
  • Moong bought at MSP of Rs 7,275 per quintal and Rs 61.85 crore transferred to 15,737 farmers

He said his government had adopted a zero tolerance towards corruption and 26,797 appointment letters had been issued to candidates in the past one year.

Purohit said 504 Aam Aadmi Clinics had been opened to provide quality health services to the masses and Punjab had 99.24 per cent institutional deliveries as per the Health Management Information System data. He said the infant mortality rate had reduced to 18 per 1,000 live births in the state.

He said the government had launched a flagship programme “Schools of Eminence” on January 21, under which, 117 government senior secondary schools would be transformed into schools of eminence.

He said the first batch of trainees comprising 36 principals/education officials had been sent to Principals’ Academy, Singapore.

Punjab ensured 24x7 power supply to more than one crore consumers and provided 300 units of electricity free of cost on a monthly basis to all domestic consumers, the Governor said, adding that an incentive of Rs 1,500 per acre was being given to farmers for direct sowing of rice, and Rs 25 crore had been released during the kharif season.

Purohit said in order to promote crop diversification, the government had purchased moong at an MSP of Rs 7,275 per quintal and Rs 61.85 crore had been transferred to the bank accounts of 15,737 farmers.

He said the government had increased the sugarcane procurement price by Rs 20 and had cleared pending dues to the tune of Rs 492 crore.

Under a special campaign, the possession of 9,447 acres of encroached land had been taken, he said, adding that the government had enhanced ex gratia from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

The Governor said around 2.50 lakh applications had been received for Dr Ambedkar Scholarship and Rs 9.30 crore had been distributed among players who won medals during the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The new industrial policy, 2022, had been unveiled, which offered incentives to both the existing and new units, he said. Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana was being done at a cost of Rs 650 crore, said Purohit.

