Four of Hisar killed in road accident

Sangrur, September 1
Four Hisar residents were killed in a road accident near Bhadalwad village in Barnala district after their car hit a loaded trailer from behind on Friday. The police have registered a case and started investigation.
As per information, the deceased were going to Nakodar Dera from Hisar. But when they reached near Bhadalwad, their car hit a trailer.
“The deceased have been identified as Vikas, Amritpal, Sonu and an 11-year-old boy. We have sent the bodies to Barnala hospital and informed relatives of the deceased. We are conducting further investigation,” said Baldev Singh, SHO of Thulliwal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will fight Lok Sabha elections together 'as far as possible': INDIA passes resolution
Says spirit of ‘give and take’ to govern seat-sharing | Khar...