Four of Hisar killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 1

Four Hisar residents were killed in a road accident near Bhadalwad village in Barnala district after their car hit a loaded trailer from behind on Friday. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

As per information, the deceased were going to Nakodar Dera from Hisar. But when they reached near Bhadalwad, their car hit a trailer.

“The deceased have been identified as Vikas, Amritpal, Sonu and an 11-year-old boy. We have sent the bodies to Barnala hospital and informed relatives of the deceased. We are conducting further investigation,” said Baldev Singh, SHO of Thulliwal.

