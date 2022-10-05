Four of Punjab family kidnapped in US

Los Angeles/Hoshiarpur, October 4
An Indian-origin family of four, including an eight-month-old child, has been kidnapped in the US state of California, the police said and warned the suspect was armed and considered dangerous.
The family from Central Valley was kidnapped in Merced County, California, on Monday.
The family members was identified as eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur (27), father Jasdeep Singh (36) and uncle Amandeep Singh (39).
They belong to Harsipind village in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.
The sheriff’s office released two images of a person they believe to be the abductor, describing him as having a shaved head and wearing a hoodie. The eight-month-old girl and her parents were kidnapped by a person described as armed and dangerous, the authorities said.
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said investigators were unsure of the motive, but the authorities believed the kidnapper destroyed evidence to cover his tracks.
Back home in Harsipind village, Amandeep and Jasdeep’s parents Kripal Kaur and Randhir Singh said they were in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, when they received the news. “I had talked to my sons on the phone last night,” Randhir Singh told the media. The parents are planning to leave for the US at the earliest. — PTI/OC
