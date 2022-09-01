Four Punjab Agricultural University wheat varieties to be released across nation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 31

Four wheat varieties from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have been identified for release across the nation.

The varieties were identified at a meeting of the Varietal Identification Committee (VIC) held under the chairmanship of Dr TR Sharma, Deputy Director General (Crop Sciences), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), at the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) on Monday.

The decisions of the VIC were announced on Wednesday during the plenary session of the 61st All India Wheat and Barley Research Workers’ Meet held from August 29 to 31.

PBW 826 wheat variety has been identified for release under irrigated timely sown conditions of the North West Plain Zone — comprising Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh, parts of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh. It ranked first for grain yield in the zone during all three years of testing. It possesses bold grains with higher hectolitre weight.

The variety was also identified for release under irrigated timely sown conditions of the North East Plain Zone comprising eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand, etc on the account of high grain yield. It is rare that a wheat variety has been identified simultaneously for the two major wheat-growing zones of India.

Another PAU wheat variety named PBW 872 has been identified for release under irrigated, early sown and high-yield potential conditions of the North West Plain Zone.

Also, PBW 833 variety has been identified for release under irrigated late-sown conditions of the North East Plain Zone on the account of high-grain yield, rust resistance and protein content.

