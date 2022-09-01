Four Punjab Agricultural University wheat varieties to be released across nation

Ludhiana, August 31
Four wheat varieties from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have been identified for release across the nation.
The varieties were identified at a meeting of the Varietal Identification Committee (VIC) held under the chairmanship of Dr TR Sharma, Deputy Director General (Crop Sciences), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), at the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) on Monday.
The decisions of the VIC were announced on Wednesday during the plenary session of the 61st All India Wheat and Barley Research Workers’ Meet held from August 29 to 31.
PBW 826 wheat variety has been identified for release under irrigated timely sown conditions of the North West Plain Zone — comprising Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh, parts of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh. It ranked first for grain yield in the zone during all three years of testing. It possesses bold grains with higher hectolitre weight.
The variety was also identified for release under irrigated timely sown conditions of the North East Plain Zone comprising eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand, etc on the account of high grain yield. It is rare that a wheat variety has been identified simultaneously for the two major wheat-growing zones of India.
Another PAU wheat variety named PBW 872 has been identified for release under irrigated, early sown and high-yield potential conditions of the North West Plain Zone.
Also, PBW 833 variety has been identified for release under irrigated late-sown conditions of the North East Plain Zone on the account of high-grain yield, rust resistance and protein content.
TYPES & ZONES
PBW 826 to be released in the North West Plain Zone and North East Plain Zone
PBW 872 to be released in the North West Plain Zone
PBW 872 to be released in the North West Plain Zone
PBW 833 to be released in the North East Plain Zone
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...