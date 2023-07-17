Four SSPs among 17 police officials transferred in Punjab; see full list

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

The Punjab government on Monday transferred 17 police officials, including four SSPs.

Dipak Hilori is Faridkot SSP while Akhil Choudhary is Nawanshahr SSP, Gursharan deep Singh Grewal is Malerkotla SSP and Manjit Singh Dhesi is Fazilka SSP.

Complete list:

