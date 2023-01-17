Four trains diverted, six cancelled due to protest

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 16

Four trains were diverted, six cancelled and one train was rescheduled due to obstruction at level-crossing near the Chaheru railway station on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar section today. More than half a dozen long-route trains were also running late due to fog or operational reasons.

Railway officials said activists of the Kisan, Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee were sitting on the tracks near the Chaheru railway station to press for their demands. They disrupted rail traffic on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar section.

The trains that had been cancelled were Jalandhar City-Nakodar-Jalandhar City Passenger, Nakodar-Jalandhar City Passenger, Lohian Khas-Phillaur Passenger and Phillaur-Lohian Khas Passenger.

Meanwhile, due to fog and other operational reasons, several trains, including Amritsar-CST (Mumbai) Dadar Express (3.10 hrs), Howrah-Jammu Tawi Himgiri Express (8.50 hrs), Saharsa-Amritsar Jansadharan Express (5.20 hrs), Amritsar-Jaynagar Saryu-Yamuna Express (1.30 hrs), Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express (3.40 hrs), Jaynagar-Amritsar Saryu-Yamuna Express (9.30 hrs) and CST (Mumbai)-Amritsar Dadar Express (2 hrs) were running behind schedule.