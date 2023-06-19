Fourth session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins with obituary references

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

The fourth session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha began here on Monday with obituary references.

Those paid tributes included former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, former cabinet minister Chaudhary Swarna Ram, former deputy speaker Jaswant Singh, former MLA Rumal Chand, freedom fighter Ujagar Singh, constable Mandeep Singh and sportsperson Kaur Singh.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the victims of the Odisha rail tragedy should also be paid tributes.