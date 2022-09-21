Chandigarh University video 'leak': Fourth suspect was also in touch with girl

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 20

The mobile phones of the three suspects in the Chandigarh University video “leak” case have been sent to the Punjab Police’s cyber cell for forensic examination with the police calling these as the “main piece of evidence”.

The case involves the alleged recording of objectionable videos of girl students by a co-hosteller in the common washroom and “forwarding these to her male friends”. The police said the probe was still in verification stage and they were investigating the role of the suspects.

Sources said the fourth suspect, whose role cropped up in the investigation on Monday, was in the friend circle of arrested youths Sunny Mehta and Rankaj Verma. He was also in touch with the girl and the duo exchanged videos and chats, they said.

Amid speculations about the surfacing of 12 videos allegedly recorded by the suspect girl and the fourth suspect being identified as ‘Mohit’, SIT head ADGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo said, “It’s incorrect…. I am not going into the details of the investigation.” SIT in-charge SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said they had not detained or made any fresh arrests in the case. “The investigation is underway and lot many things are cropping up,” she said. Sunny and Rankaj are likely to be taken to their hometowns in Rohru and Shimla as the police suspect videos and photos may have been stored in some device.

Kharar DSP and SIT member Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi today again visited the university campus. Experts led by Forensic Science Lab Deputy Director Dr Ashwani Kalia scanned the common washrooms for any potential bugging. The forensic report is likely to come shortly.

