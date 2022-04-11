Frame policy for agriculture export: Bhartiya Kisan Union to Punjab govt

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 10

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) president Ajmer Singh Lakhowal today called upon the AAP government to frame an effective policy so that farmers could benefit from the recent hike in prices of food grain in the domestic and global markets caused due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Prevent farmers’ exploitation In the absence of a system, traders and corporate buyers would exploit farmers by purchasing their crop at MSP and then exporting it at much higher prices. Ajmer Singh Lakhowal, BKU (Lakhowal) president

Addressing a state committee meeting here, Lakhowal said the Punjab Government ought to put a system in place for export of wheat, oil seeds, mustard, sugar and other commodities under direct agreement with foreign countries and global buyers by purchasing these crops from farmers. BKU general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said the AAP claimed to be a pro-farmer party. “It’s time for the party to prove its credentials. Let the Chief Minister order immediate payment of sugarcane arrears to producers with a single stroke of his pen,” he said, adding the government should address other issues like stray cattle and dogs, sufficient power supply for crops and compensation to cotton belt farmers hit by bollworm attack and those caused by natural calamities on priority.

Appreciating its initiative to root out corruption, Lakhowal asked the government to frame a comprehensive mining policy to put an end to black marketing of sand and gravel, take stern action against drug trafficking and also fill all vacant posts in government departments to save youth from going astray. —