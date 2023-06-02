Franco quits as Jalandhar bishop for 'good of church'

Jalandhar, June 1

Having been relieved of his pastoral duties temporarily for the past nearly five years after allegations of a nun’s rape, Franco Mulakkal (59) on Thursday quit from the post of Jalandhar bishop.

Mulakkal’s resignation is learnt to have come following a request by the Vatican for the “good of the Jalandhar diocese, which needs a new bishop”. His resignation has been accepted by Pope Francis. Since September 2018, Bishop Agnelo Gracias had been serving as the apostolic administrator of the Jalandhar diocese.

The apostolic nunciature in India wrote in a note, “It is not a disciplinary measure imposed upon him, but a pro-bono ecclesiae, especially for the betterment of the diocese, which needs a new bishop.” It further reads, “The apostolic nunciature wishes to specify that the Holy See respects the verdict of the Additional District and Sessions Court, Kottayam, Kerala, acquitting Bishop Mulakkal of the allegations concerning him, as well as the appeal against the acquittal, which has been admitted by the Kerala High Court. Given the still divisive situation in the

matter, the resignation has been requested”.

It also specified that his present status is bishop emeritus of Jalandhar, which does not imply canonical restrictions on his ministry.

Reacting to the orders, Bishop Agnelo Gracias said he had received the message of Mulakkal’s resignation. “We express our appreciation for this decision for the good of the church and the diocese. For the present, all Vicar Generals, Episcopal Vicars and other officials of the diocese shall continue in the offices they have been holding,” he said in a release.