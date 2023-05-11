Freak weather impacts farming, cotton sowing season to last longer

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, May 10

The cotton sowing season may last longer this year, but the area under the cash crop is expected to become less. Reason: Farmers are worried because of frequent changes in weather.

As of now, cotton is sown on nearly 9,850 hectares in Muktsar district. Usually, the crop is sown till mid-May, but this year the weather is comparatively colder and sowing will last till May-end.

Last year, the crop was sown on nearly 33,000 hectares. However, the target was to bring nearly 45,000 hectares under cotton cultivation. This year, the Agriculture Department has fixed the target at 50,000 hectares in Muktsar district. Teams are going door-to-door to promote cotton sowing.

Some farmers say the cotton crop has high input costs and needs extensive manual work. “A majority of farmers are worried due to weather vagaries. They have expressed their concern to officials and commission agents as well. Cotton crop will be sown, but mainly in those areas where paddy cultivation is not recommended. The area under cotton crop may shrink this year,” a farmer claimed.

The farmers said a number of cotton growers might change their mind if it rains again in the next few days.

On this, Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Muktsar, said, “Due to the change in weather, the cotton sowing will last till May-end this time. We have decided to bring 50,000 hectares under the cotton cultivation in the district this year. As of now, the crop is sown on nearly 9,850 hectares and the sowing is at its peak now.”