 Free 'Bandi Singhs': SGPC : The Tribune India

Free 'Bandi Singhs': SGPC

General House passes resolution opposing SYL canal

Free 'Bandi Singhs': SGPC

The Sikh body also demanded that the process of voter registration for SGPC polls should be streamlined. File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

The General House session of the SGPC has demanded the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners), simplification of the SGPC’s voter registration process, besides increasing the time of registration, ending the discrimination against Punjabi language in other states, taking care of the Sikh heritage in Pakistan and stood in favour of Punjab on water issues, especially the SYL canal.

These resolutions were passed and approved by members present during the Annual General House held to elect president and other office-bearers at Teja Singh Samundri Hall today.

Demanding the release of the Sikh prisoners, the members resented that this discrimination was a violation of human rights as they were not being released despite the completion of their sentences. They also took cognizance of the Governor’s reluctance to spare time for the SGPC to discuss in this direction.

The members also appealed the Gurdwara Election Commission that the process of the SGPC voter registration should be free from any government influence. The members also demanded to extend the time for voter registration and making arrangements for special camp at the booth level.

In a resolution, India and Canada were urged to join hands to remove the bitterness in relations between the two countries as Sikhs and Punjabis living over there were facing hate propaganda. It was also demanded that the Punjab Government should release the outstanding amount worth crores of rupees of the post-matric scholarship scheme for the SC/ST/OBC students studying in the educational institutions of the SGPC.

#Bandi Singhs #SGPC #Sikhs #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

5 Indians die in Australia pub crash

2
Punjab

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

3
India

Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition forces adjournment of Assembly

4
Punjab

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

5
Punjab

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

6
Delhi

Odd-even car scheme deferred; Delhi plans artificial rain, ban on app-based cabs from other states to fight smog

7
Patiala

Students stage protest at Patiala's Punjabi University, demand action against professor

8
Haryana

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana's Pinjore

9
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL employee while accepting bribe

10
Sports

Shubman Gill and Siraj attain top spots in ICC ODI rankings

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians

G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians

Announces unified stance on Gaza war | Tokyo meet bid to con...

Defence tech on table at India-US meet

Defence tech on table at India-US meet

Washington to continue working with New Delhi to secure Indo...

Air quality ‘severe’ again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Air quality 'severe' again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra: MP

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra: MP

Welcome to count my shoes, says TMC leader | Mahua: CBI shou...

INDIA fails to come together in Punjab

INDIA fails to come together in Punjab

Congress leaders allege victimisation by AAP, say govt going...


Cities

View All

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Tourist footfall expected to surge on Diwali in holy city Amritsar

Alliance Air to start Shimla-Amritsar flights from November 16

BRTS issue unlikely to get resolved before election of new MC House in Amritsar

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

MC levy on water bill payment draws flak

MC rolls out 'Prarambh' at Elante to boost recycled, eco-friendly products

Chandigarh’s air quality falls in ‘poor’ category again

Fearing threat to life, Arrive Safe chief moves High Court

Air quality ‘severe’ again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Air quality 'severe' again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Delhi L-G visits Azadpur Mandi; to take up sanitation issues with CM

2 criminals wanted in 10 armed robberies held

Drug racket busted in Delhi

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

170 stubble-burning spots identified in Nawanshahr

Adopt zero tolerance towards farm fires: DC

Give priority to senior citizens in govt offices: Minister

Cops crack down on gambling

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in district

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in Ludhiana district

Dengue on rise, two more deaths take count to 17 in Ludhiana district

Waste Management: Civil works done at 19 sites, waste compactor systems not installed yet

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Forest Dept official for taking Rs 30K bribe

Shopkeeper robbed of Rs 17K, gold chain

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

Governor in attendance, PPS celebrates 63rd Founder’s Day

VB nabs official taking Rs 8K bribe

2O LMT straw to be generated in Patiala district

Punjabi varsity prof suspended after students protest