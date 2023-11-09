Free 'Bandi Singhs': SGPC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

The General House session of the SGPC has demanded the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners), simplification of the SGPC’s voter registration process, besides increasing the time of registration, ending the discrimination against Punjabi language in other states, taking care of the Sikh heritage in Pakistan and stood in favour of Punjab on water issues, especially the SYL canal.

These resolutions were passed and approved by members present during the Annual General House held to elect president and other office-bearers at Teja Singh Samundri Hall today.

Demanding the release of the Sikh prisoners, the members resented that this discrimination was a violation of human rights as they were not being released despite the completion of their sentences. They also took cognizance of the Governor’s reluctance to spare time for the SGPC to discuss in this direction.

The members also appealed the Gurdwara Election Commission that the process of the SGPC voter registration should be free from any government influence. The members also demanded to extend the time for voter registration and making arrangements for special camp at the booth level.

In a resolution, India and Canada were urged to join hands to remove the bitterness in relations between the two countries as Sikhs and Punjabis living over there were facing hate propaganda. It was also demanded that the Punjab Government should release the outstanding amount worth crores of rupees of the post-matric scholarship scheme for the SC/ST/OBC students studying in the educational institutions of the SGPC.

