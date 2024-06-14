Free bus rides for assistants of visually impaired

Chandigarh, June 13
The state government today announced that assistants of visually impaired passengers can now travel on bus for free.
This decision meets a long-standing request from the blind community and highlights the government’s commitment to support people with disabilities. The announcement came during a meeting led by Finance and Planning Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Social Security, Women, and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur. This initiative shows the government’s dedication in creating an inclusive society where everyone has equal opportunities and access to vital services.
Principal Secretary Finance Ajoy Kumar Sinha, Special Chief Secretary Social Security, Women and Child Development Raji P Srivastava, Director Dr Shena Aggarwal, Special Secretary Vimmi Bhullar, and Amarjit Singh Bhullar also attended the meeting.
