Free bus rides for assistants of visually impaired

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 13

The state government today announced that assistants of visually impaired passengers can now travel on bus for free.

This decision meets a long-standing request from the blind community and highlights the government’s commitment to support people with disabilities. The announcement came during a meeting led by Finance and Planning Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Social Security, Women, and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur. This initiative shows the government’s dedication in creating an inclusive society where everyone has equal opportunities and access to vital services.

Principal Secretary Finance Ajoy Kumar Sinha, Special Chief Secretary Social Security, Women and Child Development Raji P Srivastava, Director Dr Shena Aggarwal, Special Secretary Vimmi Bhullar, and Amarjit Singh Bhullar also attended the meeting.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.