Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 2

Parmeet Kaur, a 54-year-old widow from Patiala who lost her husband in 2020, is somewhat relieved that she, along with her daughter, is able to meet her brother and her son in Ferozepur every weekend, that too free of cost.

Govt owes it over Rs 250 crore Free bus scheme bleeding PRTC; till last month, government owed it over Rs 250 crore in lieu of free travel provided to women

Due to delay in clearing dues on time, PRTC struggling to release salaries and pensions

PRTC officials say they have written to the government several times to release the dues

“As per rules, the government has to clear the dues monthly,” said an official

Punjabi women are now travelling more in government buses, courtesy a free travel scheme, which has helped them in a big way, especially those from lower income groups, but the scheme is bleeding the state-run Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC).

The free travel for women in government buses, started by the previous Congress government, costs the government almost Rs 1 crore daily, which it reimburses to the PRTC. However, in recent times, the reimbursement was delayed, hitting the PRTC financially. “Earlier, I used to travel once a year, that too on an occasion such as a festival to meet my aged parents, who reside in Fazilka. A round trip from my place in Zirakpur to my parents’ village would cost around Rs 300. After the scheme started, I always make it a point to take my daughter along. While she also travels free of cost, I pay the fare of my son,” says Neeru Naroola. Punjab has over 1.31 crore women and girls as per the 2011 Census. The total population is 2.77 crore.

“I study at Government Mohindra College, Patiala, and I commute daily from Barnala to Patiala free of cost. My parents are safai workers at a private hospital and the free bus service ensured that I could complete my graduation,” says Muskaan (name changed as she did not want to be identified).

The free bus service has also helped hundreds of women employees in government and private jobs to travel to nearby districts for work. “I work in the Chandigarh head office and my day starts at 6 am. Every day, I start around 5.30 pm from Chandigarh and reach Bhawanigarh in Sangrur at 8 pm and get to see my daughter,” says Kirandeep Kaur, a government employee. However, the free bus facility has also come as a bane for some. “Our business is almost ruined as women prefer free travel and there are hardly any passengers for us. Even men want to travel in government buses,” rued Hardeep Singh, a local private transporter.

Buoyed by the success of the scheme and appreciation from women, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, while presenting the Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal, had announced to continue the free bus travel for women. “An allocation of Rs 450 crore has been provided in the current fiscal for continuing this service,” Cheema had stated while presenting the Budget.

The scheme was started by Capt Amarinder Singh in April 2021. Under it, women can avail of free bus travel in government-owned buses.

