Free education to be provided up to university level in govt sector in case Congress returns to power: Channi

Chandigarh, February 14
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced that free education would be provided up to university level in the government sector in case the Congress returned to power.
In private sector, the general category students would be provided scholarship on the pattern of SC post matric scholarship scheme, he said.
Besides, he promised a host of freebies in various sectors, including health. He also promised one lakh jobs for the people of Punjab, if the Congress returned to power.
On the Aam Aadmi Party, he said, “AAP lies every day. I am shocked at their lies. What change are they talking of. Every third person in AAP is involved in crime.”
“The SAD has the maximum number of people with a criminal record, followed by AAP,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court refuses to stay Madras High Court order for CBI probe into Lavanya suicide case
The top court says the CBI probe will go on
Prohibitory orders clamped in Mangaluru in view of hijab row
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC clamped aro...
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Average voter turnout of 23 per cent recorded in UP till 11 am
Voting kicks off in 55 assembly seats spread across nine dis...