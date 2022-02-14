Free education to be provided up to university level in govt sector in case Congress returns to power: Channi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced that free education would be provided up to university level in the government sector in case the Congress returned to power.

In private sector, the general category students would be provided scholarship on the pattern of SC post matric scholarship scheme, he said.

Besides, he promised a host of freebies in various sectors, including health. He also promised one lakh jobs for the people of Punjab, if the Congress returned to power.

On the Aam Aadmi Party, he said, “AAP lies every day. I am shocked at their lies. What change are they talking of. Every third person in AAP is involved in crime.”

“The SAD has the maximum number of people with a criminal record, followed by AAP,” he said.

#punjab polls