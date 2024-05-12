Free legal assistance helpline launched

Chandigarh, May 11
The National Legal Services Authority has launched a free legal aid helpline number ‘15100’ across the state. The facility is available round-the-clock to the people for free legal services. Information to this effect came during the National Lok Adalat held today.
The Punjab State Legal Services Authority took up approximately 2,87,898 cases across the state for settlement during the adalat. In all, 371 Lok Adalat Benches were constituted for reducing pending litigation by settling cases in an amicable manner. The entire exercise was carried under the guidance of Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman of the State Authority Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia.
Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Manjinder Singh and Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Additional Member Secretary Smriti Dhir visited the Ludhiana court complexes and inspected the Lok Adalat Benches.
