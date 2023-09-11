Free medical tests for govt staff

Faridkot, September 10
The Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) has announced free radio and laboratory diagnostics services (MRI, CT scan and blood tests) for all government employees, pensioners and their dependents.
The facility has also been extended for one year to the employees of various boards and corporations under the state government and their dependent family members.
The PHSC Managing Director (MD) has sent a letter in this regard to all administrative secretaries, head of all boards and corporations and DCs. As per the letter, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has set up six MRI centres at district hospitals in Bathinda, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mohali and Patiala. Twenty-five CT scan machines, three laboratories and 95 sample-collection centres have also been set up in PPP mode with a private diagnostic firm at all major secondary-level health care facilities in the state.
The letter also mentions other categories eligible for free tests. They include victims of road accidents, calamities, BPL card holders, past and present members of Assembly/Council and Parliament, judges and staff members of Punjab and Haryana HC, staff members of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, freedom fighters, ex-servicemen and their dependents.
