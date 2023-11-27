Free pilgrimage scheme for elderly launched in Punjab

Dhuri (Punjab), November 27
On the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the Punjab government Monday launched the ‘Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna’ under which elderly people of the state would be sent on pilgrimage free of charge on trains and buses.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who attended the launch event along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, said the state government will bear the expenditure for the pilgrimage.
“Today is a pious day. It is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. On this day, I am happy to note that the Mukhya Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana for elderly people started in Punjab.”
The first train carrying devotees left Amritsar for Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra. Around 300 pilgrims from Amritsar, 200 from Jalandhar and 500 from Dhuri were on this train, said Kejriwal, who is also the chief minister of Delhi.
Under this scheme, people will be able to visit religious places such as Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Patna Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Mata Naina Devi temple, Chintpurni among others on trains and buses free of charge.
Kejriwal said it was his government in Delhi which first started the pilgrimage scheme a few years ago and till now, 80,000 people have visited various religious places.
The Punjab cabinet on November 6 gave a nod to the ‘Mukhya Mantri Tirath Yatra’ scheme. The state government has earmarked Rs 40 crore for it.
