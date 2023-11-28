 Free pilgrimage scheme launched from Dhuri : The Tribune India

Free pilgrimage scheme launched from Dhuri

CM Mann, Kejriwal flag off buses carrying pilgrims to Amritsar for further journey to Hazur Sahib



Tribune News Service

Dhuri (Sangrur), November 27

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the ‘Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra’ scheme to facilitate people to pay obeisance at sacred places across the country.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal flag off buses under the ‘Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra’ scheme at Dhuri. Photo: Pawan Kumar

Addressing a gathering after launching the scheme on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev here today, Mann said the scheme was in line with the teachings and philosophy of the Guru, who had given the message of universal love and brotherhood.

Pilgrims at the Amritsar railway station. Photo: Vishal Kumar

He added that a large section of the society was unable to visit sacred places across the country due to one reason or another. However, now, with the launch of this scheme, pilgrims would be able to visit various holy places across the country and state.

The CM said that on Monday, 300 pilgrims from Amritsar, 220 from Jalandhar and more than 500 from Dhuri were travelling to Sri Hazur Sahib on a train.

He said more than 50,000 pilgrims would be availing this facility over the next three months, adding that 13,000 of them would travel in trains, with 13 trains carrying 1,000 passengers every eight days. The remaining pilgrims would travel in buses, with 10 buses carrying 43 people leaving every day.

Pilgrims board a train to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded from Amritsar under the ‘Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra’ scheme launched by the Punjab Government on Monday. PTI

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Mann said its leaders had no issues to raise against the government and they were misleading the people.

He said the state government was committed to “restoring the pristine glory” of the state by resolving to save the environment. He added that he would leave no stone unturned for this “noble cause”.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal congratulated the people on the occasion of the Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak. He said the AAP-led governments were walking on the footsteps of the great Gurus to serve the people of Delhi and Punjab.

Kejriwal said the scheme would facilitate people who can’t travel to holy pilgrimages because of lack of resources. He added that it was a matter of “great pride and satisfaction” that in Delhi, more than 80,000 people had taken benefit of a similar scheme.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that Punjab was now witnessing a “revolution” in health, education and other sectors. He claimed that Aam Aadmi Clinics had been opened for free treatment to people, 20,000 schools of the state were undergoing “complete transformation” and now the Tirath Yatra scheme had been launched for the benefit of the people.

13,000 to travel in train

  • CM Bhagwant Mann on Monday said more than 50,000 pilgrims would benefit from the scheme over the next three months
  • As many as 13,000 pilgrims would travel in trains, with 13 of them carrying 1,000 passengers every eight days
  • The remaining pilgrims would travel in buses, with 10 buses carrying 43 people every day, CM Mann said

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #Sangrur #Sikhs #Takht Sri Hazur Sahib


