Free treatment to victims of road accidents in first 48 hours

Chandigarh, September 5

With an aim to make the maximum use of the ‘golden hour’ to save the lives of road accident victims, the state government has decided to provide free treatment to them within the first 48 hours.

The decision has been taken as part of the ‘Farishtey scheme’, Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh said here today. The golden hour is the first crucial hour after a road accident during when a severely injured persons are given critical care, increasing the chances of their survival.

“Irrespective of the domicile of the person, the Punjab Government will ensure treatment to all road accident victims at nearby hospitals, including private hospitals, in the first 48 hours of the mishap,” the minister said, adding that the expenses incurred on treatment in the first 48 hours will be reimbursed by the government.

Balbir was addressing the inauguration session of a two-day workshop and training on road safety, organised by Lead Agency on Road Safety at MGSIPA here.

The minister said anyone taking a road accident victim to the hospital would be rewarded with Rs 2,000.

They will not be questioned by the police or hospital authorities. — TNS

