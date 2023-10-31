Freedom fighter passes away at 92

Ferozepur, October 30
Freedom fighter Jawahar Lal Sharma (92), who had participated in the Quit India Movement against the British, passed away last night.
His last rites were performed today at Kamagar, his native village. Senior police officials and civil administration officers, including Assistant Commissioner (G) Suraj Kumar and DSP Bhupinder Singh, met his family members.
