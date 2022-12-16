Fresh counselling for state quota MBBS seats by BFUHS

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 15

A day after it had announced a stay in the results of the mop-up round of the counselling for admissions to 77 MBBS and 761 BDS seats, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Thursday decided to conduct another round of counselling after resolving the dispute over the eligibility of many candidates on state-quota seats.

After the BFUHS had declared many candidates ineligible for these seats, some of these candidates had knocked at the doors of the High Court.

The candidates had challenged a notification issued by the Medical Education Department, saying the department had changed the eligibility condition for the state-quota seats in the middle of the admission process.

They alleged that the requirement of being a bona fide resident for the state-quota seats was changed to that of being a permanent resident.

On the directions of the High Court, the BFUHS had kept the results of all these candidates in a sealed cover and submitted it to the High Court.

The Secretary, Department of Medical Education and Research, examined the case of all these candidates regarding their eligibility and found that only one candidate among the 10 of them was eligible for the state quota seat. The university has now invited students for a fresh round of mop-up counselling.

