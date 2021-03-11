Fresh warrants issued against Bhupinder Honey's aide

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 10

The court of Rupinderjit Chahal, Special Judge, Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, Jalandhar, today issued fresh arrest warrants against Kudratdeep Singh, an aide of former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Honey.

The court opined that there were sufficient grounds to prima facie assume the accused had committed the offence of money laundering. While Honey is lodged in Kapurthala jail, Kudratdeep still remains at large.

While the first warrants issued against him for May 9 could not be served, the court has ordered issuing of fresh warrants again for May 27.

Special public prosecutor of the ED had submitted in the court that Kudratdeep, alias Lovie, participated in the e-auction conducted by the Directorate of Mining, Department of Industries and Commerce, on May 20, 2017, and successfully bid for the Malikpur mining site at Nawanshahr for an amount for more than Rs 4 crore per annum.

In his statement to the ED on March 4, Kudratdeep said the sale proceeds at mining site were received in cash and the leftover money after bearing expenses was kept by him. Inquiry officials have inferred that he was in possession of proceeds of crime generated out of illegal sand mining.

