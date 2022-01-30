Friend of Navjot Singh Sidhu's father rejects NRI Suman Toor's claims

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

Senior advocate Manjeet Khaira today came forward to reject the allegations of Suman Toor, half-sister of Navjot Singh Sidhu, and questioned the NRI for levelling the charges 35 years after the death of his father Bhagwant Singh Sidhu.

Toor has accused the PCC chief of abandoning their mother after the death of their father in 1986.

Khaira, an old friend of Sidhu’s father, at a press conference said no such controversy happened after the death of his friend. “I had been associated with Navjot’s father and mother Nirmal Bhagwant Singh. I was at Patiala when my friend died. After the bhog ceremony of Bhagwant, nothing of that sort happened.”

The advocate said Navjot was the only son of Bhagwant and the two girls are his half-sisters born out of Nirmal’s first marriage with a liquor contractor (Sodhi). —

#NavjotSidhu