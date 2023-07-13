 ‘Friendly’ Pak opens headwork gates, allows flood water flow into its area : The Tribune India

‘Friendly’ Pak opens headwork gates, allows flood water flow into its area

The Sutlej in spate near Fazilka on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, July 12

For a change, Pakistan is acting as a “friendly neighbour”! Unlike in the past, when the neighbouring country would close its gates at the Suleiman Headworks of the Sutlej, while it was in spate in Punjab, the neighbouring country has allowed the gushing river water to flow into its territory.

...Situation could have been worse

With the river, which has been filled by the water coming from the Sirsa, the Siswan, the Sangrao, the Budhki and the Swan rivers, wreaking havoc in most districts of Malwa for the past five days, the situation would have been worse, if Pakistan had closed its gates near Fazilka. But water is now flowing smoothly into the Pakistan territory. Senu Duggal, deputy commissioner of fazilka

This, say officials in the state Irrigation Department, has helped control the havoc that the gushing river waters flowing downstream from Harike would have created, if Pakistan kept its gates closed. Today, 1.92 lakh cusecs of water was reported at Hussainiwala, which is flowing into the neighbouring country.

Major damage in south Malwa averted

Because of the gates remaining open, major damage in the south Malwa has been averted. On Wednesday, water flow of 2.14 lakh cusecs was recorded at Harike, from where the Sutlej first meanders into Pakistan before re-entering India and then again flowing into Pakistan near Hussainiwala. At Hussainiwala, the water flow reduced to 1.92 lakh cusecs. HS Mehndiratta, chief engineer, drainage

With the river, which has been filled by the water coming from the Sirsa, the Siswan, the Sangrao, the Budhki and the Swan rivers, wreaking havoc in most districts of Malwa for the past five days, the situation would have been worse, if Pakistan had closed its gates near Fazilka. “But water is now flowing smoothly into the Pakistan territory,” confirmed Senu Duggal, Deputy Commissioner of Fazilka.

HS Mehndiratta, Chief Engineer, Drainage, Punjab, told The Tribune that because of the gates remaining open, the major damage in the south Malwa had been averted. Today, the water level of 2.14 lakh cusecs was recorded at Harike on the Sutlej, from where the river first meanders into Pakistan before re-entering India and then again flowing into Pakistan near Hussainiwala. At Hussainiwala, the water then reduced to 1.92 lakh cusecs.

It is learnt that if more than 50,000 cusecs of water is to be released towards the neighbouring country, it is incumbent upon the state government to inform the Centre’s Water Resources Department.

“The department had informed the Centre two days back which in turn would have informed the Permanent Indus Commission Commissioner, as per international protocol,” Krishan Kumar, Principal Secretary, Irrigation, said.

Information gathered by The Tribune shows that even the Ravi, after the Ujh has emptied itself in it, is flowing unhindered into Pakistan. This is the major reason for Pathankot and other surrounding towns and villages being spared of the flash flood fury.

While the water level of the Ghaggar continued to recede in Patiala, the water is now moving towards Sardulgarh where 15,040 cusecs of water was recorded and civil and police administration are on alert to deal with any issues.

