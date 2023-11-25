From December 15, online attendance of students in Punjab government schools

Chandigarh, November 25
The government schools in Punjab will initiate an online attendance system for the students, starting December 15.
In an order issued on Saturday, Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains has asked the concerned officials to complete all the necessary requirements regarding the online attendance by December 12.
Bains said information regarding absentee students will be sent to the parents every day through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.
He said efforts have been initiated by the state government to equip the government schools with top-notch facilities and ultra-modern service tools.
