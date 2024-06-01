From sharbat, ORS to pick-&-drop facility on D-day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

From “sharbat” to oral rehydration solution (ORS) to pick-and-drop facility for the elders, all this will be provided at all 24,451 polling stations as 2.14 crore voters exercise their franchise on Saturday.

LIVE WEBCAST There are 1076 model polling stations and 165 pink booths managed by women. All polling stations will be monitored by CCTV cameras and there will be live webcasting to allow real-time monitoring by election officials and observers. Sibin C, Chief electoral officer

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said a total of 1,12,86,727 men, 1,01,74,241 women, 773 transgenders and 1,614 Non-Resident Indian voters would cast votes. In all parliamentary constituencies, the administration has started using drones to check illegal activities, especially distribution of freebies, and indulging in any pull or pressure tactics to influence the voters.

The CEO said, “There are 1,076 model polling stations and 165 pink booths managed by women.” He said all polling stations would be monitored by CCTV cameras and there would be live webcasting to allow real-time monitoring by election officials and observers. The counting of votes would take place at 117 counting centres at 24 locations, he added.

Sibin C said, “The consent for home voting was received from 9,239 voters above 85 years age group and 4,530 differently-abled voters. Of these, 12,843 have exercised their frachise till May 30.”

A total of 2,60,000 staff, including 70,724 security personnel (Punjab Police and Central Armed Paramilitary Forces) had been deputed, the CEO said. The CEO added that ASHA workers would be deputed at the polling stations to handle emergency medical situations. Sibin C said since the enforcement of the model code of conduct, seizures worth Rs 801.47 crore had made in the state, including Rs 26.89 crore cash, liquor worth Rs 26.75 crore, narcotics valued at Rs 716.78 crore, freebies worth Rs 7.17 crore and precious metals worth Rs 23.86 crore.

Out of 14,643 model code of conduct violation complaints, most had been resolved, he stated. Regarding security of the EVMs, Sibin C stated that all strong rooms in the state had necessary security forces and a double-lock system.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.