From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

Chandigarh, May 29

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, May 29. Born on June 11, 1993, Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, belonged to the Moose Wala village in Mansa district.

A Punjabi singer, songwriter and actor, he has a fan-following running into millions. He was known for hit Punjabi tracks like 'Legend', 'Devil', 'Just listen', 'Jatt da Muqabala' and 'Hathyar', among many others. His name also featured in the Billboard Canadian Albums in 2018.

Sidhu Moosewala enjoyed a stardom that only a few can imagine. He was popular for largely gangster rap, but his friends and co-workers called him a down-to-earth young singer.

He was known to openly promote gun culture, glorifying gangsters in provocative songs. His song 'Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi', released in September 2019, kicked off a controversy over a reference to 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. He was accused of showing this Sikh warrior in a poor light. Moosewala had later tendered an apology.

He was facing charges of promoting violence and gun culture in his song ‘Sanju’.

He started his career as a songwriter for the song ‘License’ by Ninja, and began his singing career with ‘G Wagon’. He later collaborated with Brown Boyz for various tracks, which were released by Humble Music. Moosewala had a degree in electrical engineering in Ludhiana. He had learned music during his college days and had later moved to Canada.

Sidhu Moosewala had contested the Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and lost to sacked AAP health minister Vijay Singla. On the day of joining politics, Sidhu Moosewala said, “I am not entering politics for status or to earn praise. I want to become a part of the system to transform it. I am joining the Congress to raise the voice of the people. I am joining the Congress as the party has leaders who have come from common families.”

He said he is still living in the same house in his village. His father is an ex-serviceman and his mother is a sarpanch. "Residents of my area have expectations from me," he had added.

Last month,Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his latest song ‘Scapegoat’. The singer had allegedly called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song.