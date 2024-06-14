Front wants online portal reopened for transfer of teachers

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, June 13

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Punjab, has urged the Education Department to re-open the e-Punjab online portal to allow teachers to apply for transfer as the process had been stopped due to the General Election.

Ahead of the parliamentary elections, the Punjab Education Department had opened the e-Punjab portal for seeking transfer applications from teachers, who were interested in changing stations. The process was to be completed from March 12 to March 19, but the process was stopped as the General Election were announced. Teachers are now demanding that the transfer portal should be reopened during the summer vacations so that those teachers, who were left out, get an opportunity to apply.

Vikram Dev Singh, state president of the DTF, met the OSD to the Education Minister to discuss the matter on Wednesday. He said over one lakh government school teachers across the state were being affected by this delay in transfers.

“Every year, around 5,000-6,000 government school teachers are transferred, for which, the process should begin in January (according to the policy). But every year, there is a delay in teacher transfer process and it is done during May-June. This year, despite knowing that the model code of conduct will be in place due to General Election, the Education Department announced to open the portal for one week in March. But even that process got halted as teachers were busy with election duties and missed the chance to apply,” he shared.

