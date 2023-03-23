 Fugitive switched at least 5 vehicles while escaping : The Tribune India

Fugitive switched at least 5 vehicles while escaping

Fugitive switched at least 5 vehicles while escaping

A video grab of a “desi jugad” vehicle used by Amritpal Singh during his escape on the Nurmahal-Phillaur route.



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 22

The police have found that Amritpal had switched at least five vehicles to escape within the first 60 km of his run.

While he had been riding on his Mercedes from Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar, he shifted to Brezza near Chak Bahmanian toll plaza on Shahkot to Dharamkot stretch. Having taken a slip route to a gurdwara of Nangal Ambian village of Shahkot in the Brezza, he left it and rode pillion on a bike rode by Kathu Nangal-based scribe Papalpreet Singh. He moved on this bike towards Nurmahal when it reportedly developed a snag or ran out of fuel.

He and Papalpreet then arranged a ‘desi jugad vehicle’. This was a bike fitted with a wooden carrier. Both pulled their bike on it and sat along. A grab of this funny part of the escape of the two fugitives emerged on Wednesday. Perhaps finding it of no use, the duo chose to dump their Platina bike at Darapur village along a dry drain. The police officers, engaged in the investigation, revealed that they took another bike on gunpoint for their journey ahead and had been spotted crossing Sheikhupur village of Phillaur on Saturday. This is the story of just the first seven hours of his adventurous escape as the Sheikhupur grab shows timing of 6:46 pm.

The abandoned bike, PB-08-CU 8884, was found dumped in a village by the police last night. The bike is owned by Nirmal Kumar, who works in a mobile shop in Nakodar. Nirmal on his bike and his employer Gaurav Gora with his Bullet bike had reached Nangal Ambian village, where Amritpal had remained hidden in a gurdwara for 45 minutes during his escape. Both Gaurav Gora and Nirmal Kumar have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Jalandhar police presented four accused, including Manpreet Singh Kang alias Manna of Nawan Kila village of Shahkot, Gurdeep Singh Deepa of Balnau village of Nakodar, Harpreet Singh of Hoshiarpur, and Gurbhej Singh of Faridkot, in the Nakodar court and got their five-day police remand. Manna lives alone in his place as his father stays abroad. He had called up youth to bring bikes and had hid the Brezza under a shed of his fields covering it with straws.

Booked for taking granthi’s family hostage

On the complaint of Ranjit Singh, a granthi, the police have registered a case against Amritpal Singh for taking his family hostage and forcibly taking away his son Jatinder's clothes. Three more arrests have been made by Amritsar police in the Jalandhar rural area in the same case

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fresh FIR filed against Amritpal Singh on complaint of ‘granthi’; new image shows him on motorised cart with bike

2
Diaspora

Cops question Amritpal's NRI wife, whose name figured in garnering funds from abroad for 'Waris Punjab De'

3
Jalandhar

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

4
Trending

'Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols': Kangana Ranaut cryptically warns Punjab singer over getting arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

5
Sports

Here are the 12 cities shortlisted for ODI World Cup in India

6
Punjab

Raja Warring writes to Punjab DGP, flags concern about youths being rounded up and labelled Amritpal supporters

7
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

8
Himachal

Punjab Assembly calls Himachal Pradesh ordinance to impose water cess illegal; passes resolution

9
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London

10
Delhi

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs as objectionable posters against PM Modi come up; 6 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched
Trending

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Top News

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time

2 held for unruly behaviour after drinking on board Dubai-Mumbai flight

2 held for unruly behaviour after drinking on board Dubai-Mumbai flight

They are placed under arrest after the flight lands in Mumba...

Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess

Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess

Within rights to do so, says Sukhvinder Sukhu | Cites Uttara...

Amritpal’s NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

Amritpal's NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding


Cities

View All

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Security forces hold flag march

Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Two Chandigarh cops land in CBI net for taking Rs 50K bribe

Ex-Union Minister’s nephew among two found hanging

F&CC nod to hiring 40 vehicles for lifting waste

Over 15K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi, Kali Mata, Chandi Devi shrines

Delhi Govt presents ~78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Excise case: Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

HC reserves order on Jain's bail plea in PMLA case

Rs 16,500 cr for education, teachers to get tablets

Rs 850 cr allocated to clear landfill sites in 2 years

Punjab Police trace bike on which Amritpal Singh fled

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

Cops nab 6 gangsters for extortion, intimidation

Women must exercise voting right: Karamjit

DCC ex-chief joins AAP

DC suspends official for indiscipline

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Snatchers target three more in city

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to ~285 cr

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to Rs 285 cr

Disgruntled employees demand VC’s resignation

Fatehgarh Sahib villages to get town-like facilities, says MLA

Awareness on healthy lifestyle need of hour: Experts

100-kg poppy husk seized