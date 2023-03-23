Fugitive switched at least 5 vehicles while escaping

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 22

The police have found that Amritpal had switched at least five vehicles to escape within the first 60 km of his run.

While he had been riding on his Mercedes from Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar, he shifted to Brezza near Chak Bahmanian toll plaza on Shahkot to Dharamkot stretch. Having taken a slip route to a gurdwara of Nangal Ambian village of Shahkot in the Brezza, he left it and rode pillion on a bike rode by Kathu Nangal-based scribe Papalpreet Singh. He moved on this bike towards Nurmahal when it reportedly developed a snag or ran out of fuel.

He and Papalpreet then arranged a ‘desi jugad vehicle’. This was a bike fitted with a wooden carrier. Both pulled their bike on it and sat along. A grab of this funny part of the escape of the two fugitives emerged on Wednesday. Perhaps finding it of no use, the duo chose to dump their Platina bike at Darapur village along a dry drain. The police officers, engaged in the investigation, revealed that they took another bike on gunpoint for their journey ahead and had been spotted crossing Sheikhupur village of Phillaur on Saturday. This is the story of just the first seven hours of his adventurous escape as the Sheikhupur grab shows timing of 6:46 pm.

The abandoned bike, PB-08-CU 8884, was found dumped in a village by the police last night. The bike is owned by Nirmal Kumar, who works in a mobile shop in Nakodar. Nirmal on his bike and his employer Gaurav Gora with his Bullet bike had reached Nangal Ambian village, where Amritpal had remained hidden in a gurdwara for 45 minutes during his escape. Both Gaurav Gora and Nirmal Kumar have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Jalandhar police presented four accused, including Manpreet Singh Kang alias Manna of Nawan Kila village of Shahkot, Gurdeep Singh Deepa of Balnau village of Nakodar, Harpreet Singh of Hoshiarpur, and Gurbhej Singh of Faridkot, in the Nakodar court and got their five-day police remand. Manna lives alone in his place as his father stays abroad. He had called up youth to bring bikes and had hid the Brezza under a shed of his fields covering it with straws.

Booked for taking granthi’s family hostage

On the complaint of Ranjit Singh, a granthi, the police have registered a case against Amritpal Singh for taking his family hostage and forcibly taking away his son Jatinder's clothes. Three more arrests have been made by Amritsar police in the Jalandhar rural area in the same case