Fugitive’s guard ‘Fauji’ arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

As Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh remain on the run, the police have arrested his bodyguard and an ex-serviceman Varinder Singh Johal, alias Fauji.

Johal was part of 10 armed bodyguards who used to accompany him in every function. The police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Johal and sent him to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

Johal served as a constable in 19 Sikh Regiment and had got arms licence from J&K. However, it was cancelled following a request from Punjab Police after the Ajnala clash.

Johal used to train addicts, who came for treatment, at a makeshift firing range.