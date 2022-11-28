Fulfil promises, traders association appeals to Punjab CM

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, November 27

A state-level seminar of the Karyana Merchant Association was held here today. The seminar was chaired by state unit president Parmod Gupta and chairman Krishan Jasuja of Fazilka.

In his address, Gupta alleged that traders had not been feeling safe in the state after some cases of threats by anti-social elements were reported. He condemned deteriorating law and order situation in the state after killing of some prominent persons during previous months, which spread panic among the business community.

He said grocery dealers were being harassed in the name of taking samples of some sealed items from their shops. He pleaded that packed items were not manufactured by retailers. So, traders should not be blamed for any sub-standard items, he said.

Leaders of the association said in a bid to increase GST collection, traders were being pressurised to deposit more taxes by officials resulting in resentment among them.

Association leaders demanded that the CM should spare some time from the Gujarat elections and honour promises made by the AAP with traders.

