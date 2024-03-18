Fully geared up to ensure peaceful polls: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

A day after the Election Commission (EC) announced the 2024 Lok Sabha poll dates, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav today said, “The Punjab Police are fully geared up to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in the state.”

The DGP accompanied by Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla virtually briefed all senior police officers to take stock of the security arrangements ahead of the polling on June 1. He directed all senior officers to follow instructions of the EC.

Yadav said a special campaign had been launched to arrest proclaimed offenders and for execution of non-bailable warrants. The SSPs have been asked to keep tabs on people selling illicit liquor, narcotics and psychotropic substances, he added.

Shukla said the security had been beefed up across and field officers had been asked to carry out audit of the police force and must ensure deployment of 75 per cent of force during the poll. All senior officers had been asked to keep vigil on anti-social elements, he added.

