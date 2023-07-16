Funds released for relief ops, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, July 15

Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora visited the flood-affected areas of Moonak on Saturday to take stock of the relief works being carried out by the district administration. They were also accompanied by MLA Barinder Goyal.

Cheema said today he approached the people, who were cut off from their villages because of flood, through boats along with administrative officials, Army and NDRF personnel to review the situation, besides providing them relief materials.

Cheema said the administration had created zones to deliver help to farmers.

“Funds have been released by the government for the relief operations and materials are being delivered to every affected citizen. The water level is gradually decreasing, after which action will be taken to rehabilitate the affected people,” said Cheema. Minister Aman Arora said soon the government would prepare a comprehensive plan to provide a suitable solution to the natural calamities.

#Aman Arora #Harpal Cheema #Sangrur