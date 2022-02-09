Furlough to Sirsa dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim BJP's poll ploy, say Akalis

Tribune News Service

Ropar, February 8

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that the BJP was behind the furlough given to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

At a function organised to welcome local AAP leader Jarnail Singh Aulakh into the SAD, Sukhbir said it was an election stunt. “The BJP is using all tactics to take advantage in the Assembly elections. It, however, won’t be able to get any benefit out of such conspiracies,” he added.

"SGPC’s double standards" Strange that SGPC questions BJP-led Hry Govt for granting furlough to dera chief, 13 days before voting. It didn’t object when Panthic Punjab Govt filed a cancellation report in a case against him for dressing up like Guru Gobind Singh, only 3 days prior to 2012 voting. -- Sunil Jakhar, former PCC Chief

Replying to a query over the announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as the Congress CM face, he alleged that it was for the first time that the party had chosen a mafia king for this post in Punjab.

Lashing out at Channi, Sukhbir alleged he had ruined Ropar by digging it’s rivers as well as hills. Though the Congress was claiming that a Dalit had been chosen for the CM post, the fact was that students from Dalit families were deprived of scholarships and their BPL cards were cancelled during the party’s regime, he alleged.

Move won’t benefit saffron party: INLD

Abohar: INLD leader Abhay Chautala on Tuesday said the furlough given to Sirsa dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh won’t prove beneficial to the BJP. During a visit to his maternal grandparents’ house in Panjkosi village here, he said the SAD-BSP would form the next government in Punjab as people wanted a change and only this alliance could bring it. OC

