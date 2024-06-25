Furnish property details of peddlers: Punjab Chief Secretary to DCs

Chandigarh, June 24
Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has asked the Deputy Commissioners to provide information about the properties of drug smugglers so that it can be forfeited.
The order come in the wake of complaints made by cops that the Revenue Department does not provide details promptly about the smugglers.
