‘Gal Sunoh Punjabi Dosto’: In his new song, Gurdas Maan intones how he was misinterpreted over ‘one nation, one language’ idea

Chandigarh, September 7
Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan’s much awaited song “Gal Sunoh Punjabi Dosto”got released on Wednesday. The song chronicles the controversy that the Punjabi singer landed into after advocating the idea of ‘one nation, one language’ in 2019.
The song reveals hardships Maan went through after his support for ‘one nation, one language’ idea was perceived contrary to what he really wanted to convey.
Through the song, Maan talks to the people of Punjab refuting the controversy that generated a notion that he was against Punjabi language for he had supported move of ‘one nation, one language’.
The 8 minute 27 seconds video shows Mann surrounded by haters while he clarifies his statement made back then.
Mann also thanks people who supported him during his substandard phase in the song.
After an interview on a Punjabi radio station in Canada in which he seemed to be toeing the “one nation, one language” line, the singer had received criticism from Punjabis and the Punjabi diaspora.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab govt staff to receive salaries by this evening, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema
Claims the state faces no shortage of money
PM Modi advocates strengthening economic ties with Russia
Pharma, diamonds, coking coal, timber to be new areas of Ind...
Income Tax dept conducts survey on think-tank Centre for Policy Research, Oxfam in FCRA case probe
Sources say the department is looking at the balance sheets ...
Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over pending salaries of Punjab employees
The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant ...
Income Tax dept searches premises belonging to Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav
Income Tax dept sources say the searches are being conducted...