Gang Canal running at half capacity, farmers’ body threatens agitation

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, June 20

After a meeting at Sriganganagar today, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha constituents today warned that if 2,500 cusecs of water is not ensured in the Gang Canal, the lifeline for farmers in Sriganganagar, a chakka jam shall be organised on June 24 and “farmers curfew” on June 28. This may affect traffic on the national highway that connects Punjab with Rajasthan.

A memorandum was given to District Collector Lok Bandhu today by the SKM deputation demanding increase in the quantity of water from Punjab in Gang Canal that was getting 50 per cent of sanctioned capacity through Ferozepur headworks.

The deputation demanded reconstruction of the outlived Ferozepur feeder canal and to stop water theft in Punjab. Till reconstruction of Ferozepur feeder canal, a link channel canal should be provided, they said.

SKM leaders said that the irrigation problem should be resolved soon. If result-based steps are not taken, the morcha will give a call for the closure of all the grain markets of Anoopgarh and Sriganganagar districts on June 24. After this, “farmers curfew” will be organised in both the districts on June 28, under which a complete road blockade will be done.

The deputation included Kisan Sangharsh Samiti spokesperson Subhash Sehgal, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Gurcharan Singh Mod, Kisan Army convenor Maninder Singh Mann, KSS district president Amar Singh Bishnoi, Bhartiya Kisan Union’s senior activists Sandeep Singh Kera Chak, Gurlal Singh Brar and others.

Sehgal alleged that for many years, water theft has been allowed widely during the sowing of paddy in Punjab. As a result, the water in Gang Canal flows less than half. Farmers of Sriganganagar district do not get full water as per the prescribed share. Till the time the Ferozepur feeder canal is not rebuilt, water can alternatively be taken to the Gang Canal through the link channel. To make the link channel smooth, there is a need to clean it and repair the head gates.

