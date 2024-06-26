Gang of bike lifters busted, four arrested

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 25

With the arrest of four persons, the Fazilka police are claimed to have busted the gang of bike lifters. The police have also recovered 11 bikes.

Fazilka DSP Shubeg Singh said the police had nabbed one accused with a bike. After investigation, his three accomplices, identified as Manav Kumar, Goru, and Jony, have been arrested. He said some of the accused have already been facing cases under the NDPS Act.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fazilka