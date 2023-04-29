Gang preparing fake passports to help criminals escape busted, 3 arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested three persons of a gang involved in procuring and providing passports on fake particulars to gangsters/criminals active in Punjab and other states to facilitate their escape from the country, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here today.

Those arrested have been identified as Onkar Singh of Kaki Pind village in Jalandhar, Sukhjinder Singh (alias Sharpy Ghumman) of Karhali village in Patiala and Prabhjot Singh Baheri of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

Police teams have seized at least nine passports, besides photocopies of passports of absconding gangsters, prepared using fake particulars.

The DGP said the police teams had rounded-up five more persons linked with the gang.

Sharpy Ghumman is an associate of Punjabi singer Karan Aujla. The singer was at the centre of a controversy recently when Anmol Bishnoi, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother and one of the prime accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, was spotted at Aujla’s music show in California, USA.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said acting on reliable inputs, AGTF teams headed by ADGP Promod Ban and assisted by AIG Sandeep Goel undertook an overnight operation and busted the gang with the arrest of its three members.

“Investigations reveal that the gang, having linkages in Delhi, UP, Kolkata, Gujarat and Maharashtra, facilitated a number of gangsters/criminals from Punjab and other states to escape from the country on fake passports,” he said.

ADGP Promod Ban said accused Onkar, who runs an illegal immigration firm in Jalandhar, was involved in making passports for gangster/criminals using fake particulars and duping innocent people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

Onkar said he procured passports on fake particulars for gangsters, including Varinder Pal Singh, alias Veena Butter, (Bambiha gang) and Jaswinder Singh, alias Khattu, (Dharminder Gugni gang involved in target killings in Punjab), to help them flee the country.

Accused Prabhjot Singh reportedly revealed that one of his conduits Charanjit Singh, alias Bareilly, (arrested by the Delhi Police), had made a passport using fake particulars for gangster Deepak Boxer, who was deported from Mexico recently.

Accused Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sharpy Ghumman, revealed that he procured a passport on fake particulars for Deepinder Singh, alias Deepu of Ajnala, an associate of absconding gangster Harry Chatha.

An FIR (dated April 26, 2023) has been registered under Sections 420, 468, 471, 473 and 120-B of the IPC, Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 12 of the Passport Act at the SAS Nagar police station.