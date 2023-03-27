Gang running extortion racket from jail, industrialists worried

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 26

The gang which was involved in the Timmy Chawla-Constable Mandeep Singh double murder case in Nakodar had managed to extort Rs 25 lakh from another businessman earlier this year.

The five men charged in the case were brought here on production warrant. What is shocking is these men, already convicted for the twin murders, pulled off the second extortion while operating from jail. This has set the alarm bells ringing and an FIR in this case has been lodged at Nakodar.

The police also recovered mobile phones used in the jail by the five — Gurvinder Singh, alias Ginda, Akashdeep, alias Chatha, Gagan Gill, Amrik Singh and Hardeep Singh. While in jail, they managed to facilitate the recruitment of more members to the gang.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha had conducted a meet with industrialists in Jalandhar in February this year and the issue of extortion calls to industrialists was one of the issues raised.