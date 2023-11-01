Gangster, aide nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur: The police have arrested a gangster following an exchange of fire on Monday night. The gangster, identified as Subhash, alias Bhashi, alias Sukha, a resident of Bhawra village in Mamdot, was hit by a bullet on his right leg during the shootout with the police. His accomplice Sewak of Bute Wala village was also held. OC

Notice to commission agent

Muktsar: The Market Committee of Gidderbaha on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to a commission agent who was allegedly asking the farmers to unload their paddy crop outside the grain market and was selling it to the government procurement agencies. The licence of the agent has been suspended. TNS

Minister performs eye surgeries

Muktsar: Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur performed free of cost cataract surgery of 25 needy patients at a hospital here on Tuesday. She had recently conducted eye check-up of some patients and had chosen the patients for the surgery. Dr Baljit Kaur was an eye surgeon at the civil hospital here before joining the AAP. TNS

Four drug peddlers held

Abohar: Ashok Kumar and Prince Aggarwal were held with 6 gm heroin from their car at the Hindumalkot checkpost here. In another incident, the police arrested Sandeep Kumar and Mohit Gupta after 1,450 intoxicating tablets were seized from them. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects. OC

Handicraft festival in Fazilka

Abohar: The Punjab Handicraft Festival will be organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Heritage and Museums from November 6 to 12 at Fazilka’s Pratap Bagh. DC Senu Duggal at a meeting on Tuesday said that artisans from across India would participate in the fair with their goods. OC

Hit by train engine, 2 dead

Muktsar: Two youngsters from Mandi Bariwala here died after being hit by a train engine near Wander Jattana village on Kotkapura-Muktsar railway track on Monday. The deceased, identified as Pawan Kumar (21) and Khema Chopra (27) were working at Wander Jattana village. They were reportedly listening to music on earphones when the incident occurred. TNS

Firing at Muktsar village

Muktsar: Some unidentified bike-borne persons opened fire at a car parked at a residence at Thandewala village here on Sunday night. House owner Baljinder Singh said he suspected the role of certain persons.

