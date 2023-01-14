Arsh Dalla group's gangster arrested after encounter with police

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 13

Following an encounter, the police today arrested gangster Gurpiar Singh, who belongs to Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla’s group.

During the encounter with the police, Gurpiar was hit on his left foot following which he was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Zira. His condition is stated to be stable.

According to information, the incident took place around 7.15 am on Friday when Gurpiar was coming from Moga on a bike that did not have a registration number. As soon as he reached near Talwandi Bhai, policemen on duty at a check-post signalled him to stop. However, Gurpiar opened fire at them with his .38 bore revolver and tried to escape. The police retaliated by firing at him with an AK-47 rifle. After being hit on foot by a bullet, he fell down from the bike and was arrested. The police later took him to the hospital. As soon as the matter was reported, senior police officials, including DIG Ranjit Singh Dhillon and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur reached the spot.

The SSP said Gurpiar had come to conduct recce of the house of a prominent jeweller of Talwandi Bhai. She said earlier on November 12, members of the Arsh Dalla gang had come to house of the jeweller, Parminder Singh Chauhan, and fired shots in the air in order to intimidate him.

The gang members had been demanding ransom from the jeweller regarding which the police have already registered a case under Sections 307, 506, 386, 511 and 34 of the IPC and Arms Act at Talwandi Bhai police station. The jeweller has also been provided security by the police.

The DIG said the gangsters were probably planning another attack to threaten Chauhan to extract ransom from him.

On December 6, the police had arrested four members associated with Arsh Dalla identified as Balwinder Singh alias Philla, Gurjant Singh, Gurlal Singh and Kanwardeep Singh. The police had seized one weapon, Rs 3 lakh and a Maruti Zen car from them.

